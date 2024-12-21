Falcon Gold (CVE:FG) Trading 25% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Falcon Gold Corp. (CVE:FG – Get Free Report) shares traded up 25% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 351,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 64% from the average session volume of 214,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Falcon Gold Trading Up 25.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.61.

About Falcon Gold

Falcon Gold Corp. generates, acquires, and explores mineral properties in the Americas. It explores for gold, silver, copper, and base metal deposits, as well as diamonds. Its flagship project is the Central Canada Gold Mine located approximately 20km southeast of Agnico Eagle’s Hammond Reef Gold Deposit.

