Fidelity Enhanced Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:FEMR) Declares $0.09 Dividend

Fidelity Enhanced Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:FEMR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 19th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, December 24th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th.
Fidelity Enhanced Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance
Shares of FEMR opened at $24.89 on Friday. Fidelity Enhanced Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $24.74 and a 12-month high of $25.93.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Fidelity Enhanced Emerging Markets ETF
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Oil Titans Face Off: Exxon Mobil or Chevron for 2025 Gains?
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Mining Stocks Back in the Spotlight: 3 Key Names to Watch
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/16 – 12/20
Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Enhanced Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Enhanced Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.