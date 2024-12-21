Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Shares Purchased by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FND. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 42.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. &PARTNERS purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 2nd quarter worth about $325,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 508,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,525,000 after acquiring an additional 39,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FND has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Melius Research assumed coverage on Floor & Decor in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $97.50 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Floor & Decor from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Floor & Decor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.37.

Floor & Decor Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of Floor & Decor stock opened at $101.38 on Friday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $89.06 and a one year high of $135.67. The company has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.32, a PEG ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.22.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 4.45%. Floor & Decor’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

