Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Raised to “Overweight” at KeyCorp

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at KeyCorp from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $115.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.32% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. HSBC upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Fortinet from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.77.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $97.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.49 billion, a PE ratio of 49.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.69 and a 200-day moving average of $75.07. Fortinet has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $100.59.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total transaction of $386,027.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,689 shares in the company, valued at $425,901.87. The trade was a 47.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.89, for a total transaction of $1,908,610.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,915,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,005,692,751.70. The trade was a 0.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,123 shares of company stock worth $6,227,201. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,281,279 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,115,663,000 after purchasing an additional 766,135 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fortinet by 2.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,883,012 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,151,097,000 after acquiring an additional 354,692 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Fortinet by 198.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,238,856 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $376,016,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148,520 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,787,931 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $448,854,000 after acquiring an additional 542,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 94.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,755,599 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $346,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

