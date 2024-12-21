Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 3,823 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $12,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MUB. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,855,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $744,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,907 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,518,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,973,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,868 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 16.6% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,085,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $647,263,000 after purchasing an additional 864,732 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,104,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $543,844,000 after buying an additional 834,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,627,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,371,734,000 after buying an additional 723,492 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $106.20 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $105.37 and a one year high of $108.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.53.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

