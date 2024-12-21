Freedom Financial (OTCMKTS:FDVA) Stock Price Down 0.4% – Here’s What Happened

Freedom Financial Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FDVA – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.61 and last traded at $10.61. Approximately 365 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 5,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.65.

Freedom Financial Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $77.04 million, a P/E ratio of 48.18 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Freedom Financial (OTCMKTS:FDVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.25 million for the quarter. Freedom Financial had a return on equity of 1.95% and a net margin of 2.33%.

Freedom Financial Company Profile

Freedom Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Freedom Bank of Virginia that provides commercial banking, personal banking, and mortgage banking solutions. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, interest bearing business savings accounts, money market accounts, personal savings accounts, certificates of deposits, and IRAs, as well as insured cash sweep and certificate of deposit account registry services.

