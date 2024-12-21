Fresh Vine Wine (NYSEAMERICAN:VINE) and Amaze Software Discuss Merger Opportunities

Fresh Vine Wine (NYSEAMERICAN:VINE) and Amaze Software recently engaged in a recorded call featuring Mike Pruitt, the Chairman and Interim CEO of Fresh Vine Wine, and Aaron Day, the CEO of Amaze Software. The discussion shed light on the strategic collaboration between the two companies following Fresh Vine’s engagement with Oak Ridge Financial to explore strategic options and subsequently merging with Amaze Software.

Aaron Day, CEO of Amaze Software, highlighted the company’s focus on social commerce and creator-powered commerce. The entity comprises Amaze Studio, Spring by Amaze, and Teespring.com, catering to B2B and B2C markets with no-code design software, social commerce platforms, and a revamped Teespring marketplace.

The Amaze platform enables creators on various social media platforms to seamlessly integrate selling experiences within their content, thus simplifying the monetization process. This approach aligns with the surge in demand for personalized branded products and creator-driven commerce across global markets.

Aaron Day underscored the immense potential in the creator economy, emphasizing the shift towards social commerce as a prime selling opportunity. The merger with Fresh Vine Wine presents an exciting prospect for Amaze Software to facilitate creators in launching their private label wine brands seamlessly and cost-effectively.

The decision to go public through the merger underscores Amaze Software’s commitment to enhancing the creator economy’s liquidity and growth prospects. By leveraging Fresh Vine Wine’s expertise in direct-to-consumer wine distribution, the merger aims to amplify brand visibility and revenue streams for both companies.

This strategic collaboration between Fresh Vine Wine and Amaze Software is poised to usher in a new era of creator-powered commerce, with a particular focus on offering creators the tools and platforms to establish their own wine brands. By combining resources and expertise, both companies aim to capitalize on the burgeoning creator economy and deliver innovative solutions to a global audience.

The forward-looking statements reaffirm the companies’ commitment to transparency and alignment of interests, ensuring stakeholders are well-informed about the ongoing developments and opportunities stemming from the merger. Investors and shareholders are encouraged to stay abreast of the latest updates and information pertaining to the merger transaction and its potential impact on Fresh Vine Wine and Amaze Software.

The planned merger between Fresh Vine Wine and Amaze Software represents a decisive step towards fostering innovation, entrepreneurship, and growth within the creator economy. As the companies move forward with their shared vision of becoming amazing, the future holds promising prospects for creators, investors, and consumers alike.

