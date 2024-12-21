Galliford Try (LON:GFRD) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Galliford Try Holdings plc (LON:GFRD – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 314 ($3.95) and traded as high as GBX 387.40 ($4.87). Galliford Try shares last traded at GBX 382 ($4.80), with a volume of 62,062 shares.
Galliford Try Stock Down 0.3 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.30, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of £381.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,088.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 373.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 314.86.
Galliford Try Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th were paid a GBX 11.50 ($0.14) dividend. This is an increase from Galliford Try’s previous dividend of $4.00. This represents a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. Galliford Try’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,571.43%.
Galliford Try Company Profile
Galliford Try Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction business in the United Kingdom. It operates through Building, Infrastructure, and PPP Investments segments. The company engages in the construction of buildings for private and public sector clients in health, education, custodial, and defense markets, as well as serves commercial clients.
