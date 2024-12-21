Genel Energy (LON:GENL) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Genel Energy plc (LON:GENL – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 82.55 ($1.04) and traded as low as GBX 58.60 ($0.74). Genel Energy shares last traded at GBX 62 ($0.78), with a volume of 447,197 shares.

Genel Energy Trading Down 2.6 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 76.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 82.39. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.32. The company has a market cap of £167.42 million, a PE ratio of -671.11, a P/E/G ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.13.

Genel Energy Company Profile

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds a 25% working interest in the Tawke PSC; and 44% working interest in the Taq Taq PSC. The Pre-Production segment holds a 50% working interest in Odewayne and 51% working interest in SL10B13 block located in Somaliland; and 75% working interest in Lagzira block in Morocco.

