George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Receives C$248.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$248.75.

WN has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on George Weston from C$242.00 to C$263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Desjardins raised their price target on George Weston from C$232.00 to C$255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$220.00 to C$221.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of George Weston from C$254.00 to C$269.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of George Weston from C$222.00 to C$218.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

TSE:WN opened at C$226.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of C$29.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$226.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$215.93. George Weston has a 1-year low of C$158.92 and a 1-year high of C$239.79.

In other news, Director Alannah Elizabeth Weston sold 36,865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$226.64, for a total value of C$8,355,124.15. Also, Senior Officer Richard Dufresne sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$224.95, for a total value of C$2,249,513.00. In the last quarter, insiders bought 3,000 shares of company stock worth $65,080 and sold 52,015 shares worth $11,748,544. Company insiders own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

