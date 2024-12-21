Giyani Metals (CVE:WDG) Trading ∞ Higher – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Giyani Metals Corp (CVE:WDG – Get Free Report) shot up ∞ during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 79,400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 329,872 shares.

The stock has a market cap of C$12.27 million and a P/E ratio of -6.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.15.

Giyani Metals Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of gold, manganese, and precious metal mining projects in South Africa and Canada. The company holds interests in the Kgwakgwe Hill manganese mine with six prospecting licenses located in the Kanye Basin, Southeastern Botswana.

