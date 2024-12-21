Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.40 Per Share

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, December 20th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.398 per share on Monday, December 30th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.10. 264,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.85. The stock has a market cap of $757.57 million, a P/E ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 0.93.

Get Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

About Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

(Get Free Report)

Read More

The Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSEW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large-cap stocks. GSEW was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.