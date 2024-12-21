Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) CTO Dilek Marsh Sells 1,500 Shares

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) CTO Dilek Marsh sold 1,500 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.07, for a total transaction of $249,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 21,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,516,366.18. This trade represents a 6.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Grand Canyon Education Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of LOPE opened at $160.31 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.89. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.48 and a 12-month high of $173.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.76.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $238.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.69 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 1.5% during the third quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 10.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 37,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,014,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOPE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $152.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

