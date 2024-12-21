Granite Oil (OTCMKTS:GXOCF) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Granite Oil Corp (OTCMKTS:GXOCF – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.69 and traded as high as $0.71. Granite Oil shares last traded at $0.69, with a volume of 49,600 shares traded.
Granite Oil Stock Down 1.1 %
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.69.
Granite Oil Company Profile
Granite Oil Corp. engages in the exploration for, exploitation, development, and production of oil and natural gas in Canada. The company holds a 98% working interest in the Alberta Bakken properties covering 56,409 net undeveloped acres and 72,652 net developed acres with 68.0 net oil wells and 83.0 net gas wells located in southern Alberta.
