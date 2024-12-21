Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 19th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share on Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.
Guaranty Bancshares has raised its dividend by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years. Guaranty Bancshares has a payout ratio of 38.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Guaranty Bancshares to earn $2.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.7%.
Guaranty Bancshares Stock Performance
Guaranty Bancshares stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.69. The stock had a trading volume of 96,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,225. Guaranty Bancshares has a 52-week low of $27.01 and a 52-week high of $38.93. The company has a market capitalization of $396.30 million, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
Insider Activity at Guaranty Bancshares
In related news, CEO Tyson T. Abston sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total value of $238,140.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,436,020. The trade was a 6.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 26.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Guaranty Bancshares from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Stephens lifted their target price on Guaranty Bancshares from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.
About Guaranty Bancshares
Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.
