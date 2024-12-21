Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 19th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share on Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Guaranty Bancshares has raised its dividend by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years. Guaranty Bancshares has a payout ratio of 38.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Guaranty Bancshares to earn $2.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.7%.

Guaranty Bancshares stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.69. The stock had a trading volume of 96,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,225. Guaranty Bancshares has a 52-week low of $27.01 and a 52-week high of $38.93. The company has a market capitalization of $396.30 million, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Guaranty Bancshares ( NASDAQ:GNTY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $45.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.40 million. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 8.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Guaranty Bancshares will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Tyson T. Abston sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total value of $238,140.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,436,020. The trade was a 6.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 26.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Guaranty Bancshares from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Stephens lifted their target price on Guaranty Bancshares from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

