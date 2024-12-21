Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) Stock Holdings Lessened by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,940 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,743 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $189,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the second quarter worth $218,000.

Shares of GBAB opened at $15.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.06 and a 200-day moving average of $16.65. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 1 year low of $14.85 and a 1 year high of $18.52.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.1257 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

