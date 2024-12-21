Harbor Corporate Culture Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:HAPS) to Issue $0.21 Dividend

Harbor Corporate Culture Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:HAPS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 19th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.2107 per share on Thursday, December 26th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th.

NYSEARCA HAPS traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.34. The company had a trading volume of 24 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,534. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.69 and a 200-day moving average of $28.93. The company has a market cap of $130.56 million, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.27. Harbor Corporate Culture Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $25.87 and a 1-year high of $32.38.

The Harbor Corporate Culture Small Cap ETF (HAPS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Human Capital Factor Small Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap US stocks believed to possess a strong corporate culture relating to financial performance. Holdings are reweighed to meet sector neutrality.

