Harbor PanAgora Dynamic Large Cap Core ETF (INFO) to Issue Dividend of $0.03 on December 26th

Harbor PanAgora Dynamic Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:INFO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 19th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0333 per share on Thursday, December 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th.

Harbor PanAgora Dynamic Large Cap Core ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:INFO opened at $20.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.66. Harbor PanAgora Dynamic Large Cap Core ETF has a 12-month low of $19.87 and a 12-month high of $21.31.

