Harbor PanAgora Dynamic Large Cap Core ETF (INFO) to Issue Dividend of $0.03 on December 26th

Harbor PanAgora Dynamic Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:INFO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 19th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0333 per share on Thursday, December 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th.
Harbor PanAgora Dynamic Large Cap Core ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:INFO opened at $20.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.66. Harbor PanAgora Dynamic Large Cap Core ETF has a 12-month low of $19.87 and a 12-month high of $21.31.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Harbor PanAgora Dynamic Large Cap Core ETF
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Oil Titans Face Off: Exxon Mobil or Chevron for 2025 Gains?
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Mining Stocks Back in the Spotlight: 3 Key Names to Watch
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/16 – 12/20
Receive News & Ratings for Harbor PanAgora Dynamic Large Cap Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbor PanAgora Dynamic Large Cap Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.