HC Wainwright Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) Stock

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by HC Wainwright from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for electroCore’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

electroCore Price Performance

NASDAQ ECOR opened at $15.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.51 and its 200-day moving average is $8.12. electroCore has a one year low of $5.25 and a one year high of $17.84. The firm has a market cap of $100.09 million, a P/E ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 0.57.

Get electroCore alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of electroCore during the third quarter worth $255,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in electroCore by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 67,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in electroCore by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of electroCore by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.74% of the company’s stock.

About electroCore

electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage bioelectronic medicine and wellness company, provides non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation technology platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription only handheld device intended for regular or intermittent use for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache, as well as for the treatment of hemicrania continua and paroxysmal hemicrania.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for electroCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for electroCore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.