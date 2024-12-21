Head-To-Head Review: Autonomix Medical (AMIX) vs. The Competition

Autonomix Medical (NASDAQ:AMIX – Get Free Report) is one of 237 public companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Autonomix Medical to related companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.8% of Autonomix Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.7% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 32.4% of Autonomix Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Autonomix Medical and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Autonomix Medical N/A -$15.43 million -0.22 Autonomix Medical Competitors $1.03 billion $10.01 million -7.03

Profitability

Autonomix Medical’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Autonomix Medical. Autonomix Medical is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This table compares Autonomix Medical and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autonomix Medical N/A -542.11% -236.92% Autonomix Medical Competitors -574.36% -156.80% -27.37%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Autonomix Medical and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Autonomix Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00 Autonomix Medical Competitors 1952 4974 9229 274 2.48

Autonomix Medical currently has a consensus target price of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 677.78%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 21.64%. Given Autonomix Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Autonomix Medical is more favorable than its peers.

About Autonomix Medical

Autonomix Medical, Inc., a development stage medical device development company, focuses on advancing technologies for sensing and treating disorders relating to the peripheral nervous system. Its technology platform includes a catheter-based microchip-enabled sensing array to detect and differentiate peripheral neural signals. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in The Woodlands, Texas.

