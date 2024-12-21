Head-To-Head Review: InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM) and Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) and InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InMed Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.4% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.1% of InMed Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.5% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of InMed Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rocket Pharmaceuticals 0 1 11 0 2.92 InMed Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and InMed Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $48.80, indicating a potential upside of 322.15%. Given Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Rocket Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than InMed Pharmaceuticals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rocket Pharmaceuticals and InMed Pharmaceuticals”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rocket Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$245.60 million ($2.75) -4.20 InMed Pharmaceuticals $4.96 million 0.64 -$7.68 million ($13.91) -0.32

InMed Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Rocket Pharmaceuticals. Rocket Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than InMed Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Rocket Pharmaceuticals and InMed Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rocket Pharmaceuticals N/A -62.62% -54.17% InMed Pharmaceuticals -137.41% -65.74% -53.57%

Summary

Rocket Pharmaceuticals beats InMed Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia. The company also has a clinical stage in vivo adeno-associated virus program for Danon disease, a multi-organ lysosomal-associated disorder leading to early death due to heart failure; Plakophilin-2 Arrhythmogenic Cardiomyopathy, an inheritable cardiac disorder; and BAG3 Dilated Cardiomyopathy. It has license agreements with Centro de Investigaciones Energéticas, Medioambientales y Tecnológicas, Centro de Investigacion Biomedica En Red, and Fundacion Instituto de investigacion Sanitaria Fundacion Jimenez Diaz; UCL Business PLC; The Regents of the University of California; and REGENXBIO, Inc. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey.

About InMed Pharmaceuticals

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of prescription-based products. The company operates through two segments, the InMed and the BayMedica. The InMed segment researches and develops cannabinoid-based pharmaceuticals products. The BayMedica segment develops proprietary manufacturing technologies to produce and sell rare cannabinoids for the health and wellness industry. Its prescription-based products include rare cannabinoids and novel cannabinoid analogs for the treatment of diseases with high unmet medical needs. The company’s lead product is INM-755, a cannabinol topical skin cream, completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. It also develops INM-088, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of glaucoma; and INM-900 for neurodegenerative diseases. In addition, the company offers IntegraSyn, an integrated biosynthesis-based manufacturing approach, for pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoids; and cannabichromene, cannabicitran, cannabidivarin, and tetrahydrocannabivarin. The company was formerly known as Cannabis Technologies Inc. and changed its name to InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. in October 2014. InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

