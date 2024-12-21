Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) Trading Down 4.5% – What’s Next?

Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) dropped 4.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.75 and last traded at $6.78. Approximately 737,602 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 2,158,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.10.

Several research firms have commented on HLF. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Herbalife from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Herbalife from $13.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Herbalife from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Herbalife from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Herbalife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Herbalife has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.90.

The firm has a market capitalization of $653.13 million, a PE ratio of 7.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.78.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Herbalife had a negative return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 1.73%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Herbalife Ltd. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Herbalife by 63.7% in the third quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 24,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 9,513 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Herbalife in the 3rd quarter worth $246,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Herbalife by 347.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 161,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 125,311 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Herbalife by 4.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,615,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,809,000 after purchasing an additional 105,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Capital Management LP increased its position in Herbalife by 27.0% in the third quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 233,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 49,747 shares during the last quarter.

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

