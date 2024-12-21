Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPY) Trading Up 0.5% – Here’s Why

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $48.77 and last traded at $48.77. 362 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.51.
Hikma Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.07.
About Hikma Pharmaceuticals
Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment provides generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Hikma Pharmaceuticals
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Oil Titans Face Off: Exxon Mobil or Chevron for 2025 Gains?
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Mining Stocks Back in the Spotlight: 3 Key Names to Watch
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/16 – 12/20
Receive News & Ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.