Hitek Global (NASDAQ:HKIT) Stock Price Down 0.8% – Here’s Why

Hitek Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HKIT – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.30 and last traded at $1.31. Approximately 12,583 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 620,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.32.

Hitek Global Trading Down 0.4 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.35 and its 200-day moving average is $1.47.

About Hitek Global

Hitek Global Inc provides information technology (IT) consulting and solutions to small and medium businesses in various industry sectors in China. It offers anti-counterfeiting tax control system (ACTCS) tax devices, including golden tax disk and printers, ACTCS services, and IT services; and sells software and hardware to large businesses, such as laptops, printers, desktop computers, and related accessories, as well as Internet servers, cameras, and monitors.

