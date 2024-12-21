Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY) Director David S. Lobel Sells 1,743,356 Shares

Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) Director David S. Lobel sold 1,743,356 shares of Holley stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $5,230,068.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,556,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,670,883. This trade represents a 4.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Holley Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HLLY opened at $2.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $330.64 million, a PE ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.14. Holley Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.29 and a twelve month high of $5.23.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). Holley had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Holley Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HLLY shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Holley in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Holley from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Holley currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Holley

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Holley by 129.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,590,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,335,000 after buying an additional 5,409,997 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Holley by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 975,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after acquiring an additional 334,940 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Holley by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 1,123,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,023,000 after acquiring an additional 306,874 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Holley by 665.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 114,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Holley by 288.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 56,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Holley Company Profile

Holley Inc operates as designer, manufacturer, and marketer of automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. Its products span various automotive platforms and sells across multiple channels. The company's performance automotive products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products; and exhaust products, as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

Further Reading

