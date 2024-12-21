HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Sold by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 622 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 539 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in HubSpot by 26.9% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 13,115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in HubSpot in the second quarter worth about $25,774,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Kintegral Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,316,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HubSpot Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE HUBS opened at $719.00 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $434.84 and a 1-year high of $762.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $655.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $568.79. The company has a market capitalization of $37.12 billion, a PE ratio of -2,662.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 88.26 and a beta of 1.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $669.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.97 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on HUBS shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $570.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on HubSpot from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on HubSpot from $750.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on HubSpot from $600.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on HubSpot from $625.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $702.23.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HUBS

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.89, for a total value of $18,497,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,272,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,197,051.53. The trade was a 1.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $401,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,322,100. This trade represents a 7.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,890 shares of company stock worth $53,825,871. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.