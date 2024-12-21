Humacyte’s (HUMA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at D. Boral Capital

D. Boral Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. D. Boral Capital currently has a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HUMA. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Friday, October 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up from $12.00) on shares of Humacyte in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler set a $6.00 target price on shares of Humacyte and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded shares of Humacyte to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Humacyte in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humacyte currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.43.

NASDAQ:HUMA opened at $4.64 on Friday. Humacyte has a 12-month low of $2.48 and a 12-month high of $9.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $583.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

In other Humacyte news, CEO Laura E. Niklason sold 261,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total transaction of $1,150,023.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,730,884 shares in the company, valued at $7,615,889.60. This trade represents a 13.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brady W. Dougan sold 427,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total value of $1,855,172.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,992,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,646,378.02. The trade was a 17.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,500,000 shares of company stock worth $6,606,799 in the last quarter. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUMA. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humacyte in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Humacyte in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Humacyte during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Humacyte during the third quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humacyte in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. 44.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.

