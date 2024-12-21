Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.69 and last traded at $9.78, with a volume of 1032411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.87.
Icahn Enterprises Trading Up 2.6 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.
Icahn Enterprises Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.99%. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently -183.49%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Icahn Enterprises
About Icahn Enterprises
Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. The Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. This segment provides investment advisory and other related services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Icahn Enterprises
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Opal Fuels CEO on Steering the Future of Renewable Natural Gas
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- MicroStrategy Joins Nasdaq-100: 2 Crypto Stocks Set to Win
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- 2 Underrated Quantum Computing Companies Starting to Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Icahn Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icahn Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.