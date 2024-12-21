IDT Co. Declares Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:IDT)

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 19th,investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

IDT Trading Up 0.4 %

IDT stock opened at $48.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.78. IDT has a 52 week low of $32.08 and a 52 week high of $58.77.

IDT (NYSE:IDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IDT had a return on equity of 22.18% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $308.83 million during the quarter.

Insider Transactions at IDT

About IDT

In other news, CFO Marcelo Fischer sold 600 shares of IDT stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total transaction of $29,142.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,920.61. The trade was a 1.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Bill Pereira sold 29,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.24, for a total value of $1,378,227.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,889,600. This represents a 42.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 35,582 shares of company stock valued at $1,686,308 in the last quarter. Insiders own 25.32% of the company’s stock.

IDT Corporation provides communications and payment services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Fintech, National Retail Solutions, net2phone, and Traditional Communications segments. The company operates point of sale, a terminal-based platform which provides independent retailers store management software, electronic payment processing, and other ancillary merchant services; and provides marketers with digital out-of-home advertising and transaction data.

