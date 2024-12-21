IDT Co. Declares Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:IDT)

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 19th,investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.
IDT Trading Up 0.4 %
IDT stock opened at $48.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.78. IDT has a 52 week low of $32.08 and a 52 week high of $58.77.
IDT (NYSE:IDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IDT had a return on equity of 22.18% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $308.83 million during the quarter.
IDT Corporation provides communications and payment services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Fintech, National Retail Solutions, net2phone, and Traditional Communications segments. The company operates point of sale, a terminal-based platform which provides independent retailers store management software, electronic payment processing, and other ancillary merchant services; and provides marketers with digital out-of-home advertising and transaction data.
