iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 1,369,378 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 257% from the previous session’s volume of 383,631 shares.The stock last traded at $26.96 and had previously closed at $26.91.
iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $938.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 0.04.
iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.2507 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF
About iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF
The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.
