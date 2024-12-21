iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 1,369,378 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 257% from the previous session’s volume of 383,631 shares.The stock last traded at $26.96 and had previously closed at $26.91.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $938.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 0.04.

Get iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF alerts:

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.2507 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF

About iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DBMF. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth $1,442,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 11,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 122,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,459,000 after acquiring an additional 22,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 292,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,799,000 after purchasing an additional 124,704 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.