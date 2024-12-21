Imperium Technology Group (OTCMKTS:IPGGF) Stock Price Up 2.3% – Here’s What Happened

Imperium Technology Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGGF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.52 and last traded at $0.51. Approximately 3,400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 16,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.
Imperium Technology Group Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.44.
About Imperium Technology Group
Imperium Technology Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the online gaming, cloud computing and data storage, Esports, property investment, and money lending businesses; and provision of household products in Hong Kong, the People's Republic of China, East and South Asia, and internationally.
