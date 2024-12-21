Indus Gas (LON:INDI) Shares Down 4.2% – Time to Sell?

Indus Gas Limited (LON:INDI – Get Free Report) fell 4.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 6 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 7.95 ($0.10). 409,246 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 69% from the average session volume of 242,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.30 ($0.10).

Indus Gas Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 8.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 9.49. The company has a market capitalization of £14.55 million, a PE ratio of 99.38 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.14, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Indus Gas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Indus Gas Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Asia and Europe. The company engages in the exploration, development, production, distribution, and marketing of hydrocarbons, including natural gas and condensate. It owns a 90% participating interest in the Block RJ-ON/6, a petroleum exploration and development concession covering an area of approximately 4,026 square kilometers located in onshore mid Indus basin, Rajasthan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Indus Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indus Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.