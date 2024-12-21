Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA) EVP Sells $290,354.70 in Stock

Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 10,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $290,354.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 353,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,569,694.90. This represents a 2.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
John Arthur Schweitzer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, October 15th, John Arthur Schweitzer sold 8,501 shares of Informatica stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total value of $227,486.76.
Informatica Trading Up 2.8 %
NYSE INFA opened at $26.86 on Friday. Informatica Inc. has a one year low of $22.08 and a one year high of $39.80. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 127.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17.
Institutional Trading of Informatica
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFA. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Informatica in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Informatica in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Informatica by 3,288.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Informatica in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Informatica by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
INFA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Informatica in a report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Informatica from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Informatica in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Informatica from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.27.
Informatica Company Profile
Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.
