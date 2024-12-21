Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA) EVP Sells $290,354.70 in Stock

Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 10,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $290,354.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 353,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,569,694.90. This represents a 2.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

John Arthur Schweitzer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Informatica alerts:

On Tuesday, October 15th, John Arthur Schweitzer sold 8,501 shares of Informatica stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total value of $227,486.76.

Informatica Trading Up 2.8 %

NYSE INFA opened at $26.86 on Friday. Informatica Inc. has a one year low of $22.08 and a one year high of $39.80. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 127.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Institutional Trading of Informatica

Informatica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFA. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Informatica in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Informatica in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Informatica by 3,288.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Informatica in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Informatica by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INFA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Informatica in a report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Informatica from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Informatica in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Informatica from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Informatica

Informatica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Informatica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informatica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.