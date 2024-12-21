Insider Buying: 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) CEO Acquires $231,000.00 in Stock

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey A. Graves acquired 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.85 per share, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,091,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,203,360.70. This represents a 5.82 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

3D Systems Stock Down 1.4 %

3D Systems stock opened at $3.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.31. 3D Systems Co. has a one year low of $1.72 and a one year high of $6.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.64.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in 3D Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 3D Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in 3D Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the second quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DDD has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised 3D Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $4.50 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Craig Hallum raised shares of 3D Systems to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on 3D Systems from $5.50 to $3.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DDD

3D Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.