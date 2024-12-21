Insider Buying: Mothercare plc (LON:MTC) Insider Acquires 1,000,000 Shares of Stock

Mothercare plc (LON:MTC – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Cook acquired 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £30,000 ($37,702.65).
Mothercare Stock Performance
Shares of MTC opened at GBX 3.60 ($0.05) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £20.30 million, a P/E ratio of 223.00, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.15. Mothercare plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 8.50 ($0.11). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,691.67, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4.11.
Mothercare Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Mothercare
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Opal Fuels CEO on Steering the Future of Renewable Natural Gas
- What does consumer price index measure?
- MicroStrategy Joins Nasdaq-100: 2 Crypto Stocks Set to Win
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- 2 Underrated Quantum Computing Companies Starting to Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Mothercare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mothercare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.