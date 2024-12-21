Insider Buying: Mothercare plc (LON:MTC) Insider Acquires 1,000,000 Shares of Stock

Mothercare plc (LON:MTCGet Free Report) insider Andrew Cook acquired 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £30,000 ($37,702.65).

Mothercare Stock Performance

Shares of MTC opened at GBX 3.60 ($0.05) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £20.30 million, a P/E ratio of 223.00, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.15. Mothercare plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 8.50 ($0.11). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,691.67, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4.11.

Mothercare Company Profile

Mothercare plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist franchisor of products for parents and young children under the Mothercare brand. The company provides clothing, footwear, home and travel products, and toys. It operates through Mothercare stores, as well as online stores under the Mothercare brand.

