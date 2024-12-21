Insider Selling: Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) CFO Sells 4,224 Shares of Stock

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) CFO John M. Wall sold 4,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.03, for a total transaction of $1,305,342.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,038,509.44. The trade was a 12.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $301.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $82.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.13, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.03. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $241.29 and a 12 month high of $328.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $292.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The software maker reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.49% and a net margin of 23.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CDNS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $332.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cadence Design Systems

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,922,747 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,231,422,000 after purchasing an additional 60,490 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,606,175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,061,502,000 after purchasing an additional 198,230 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,988,851 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,081,098,000 after buying an additional 37,452 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,767,965 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $689,472,000 after buying an additional 572,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,509,136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $772,187,000 after buying an additional 43,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

