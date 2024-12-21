Insider Selling: Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR) Insider Sells 946 Shares of Stock

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) insider Steven Vontur sold 946 shares of Intuitive Machines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $12,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,499,368. This represents a 0.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Intuitive Machines Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LUNR opened at $13.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 0.93. Intuitive Machines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.09 and a 1 year high of $17.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on LUNR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Intuitive Machines from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Machines from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Machines from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines from $19.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuitive Machines

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Sender Co & Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuitive Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines during the third quarter worth about $83,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines during the third quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines in the third quarter worth about $93,000. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Machines Company Profile

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

