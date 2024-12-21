Insider Selling: Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK) CEO Sells $2,536,668.39 in Stock

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Get Free Report) CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 35,463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total transaction of $2,536,668.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,240,785 shares in the company, valued at $88,753,351.05. The trade was a 2.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Liberty Live Group Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of Liberty Live Group stock opened at $69.00 on Friday. Liberty Live Group has a 52-week low of $33.50 and a 52-week high of $73.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.16 and a 200-day moving average of $49.00.

Get Liberty Live Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of Liberty Live Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLYVK. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its position in Liberty Live Group by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Liberty Live Group by 1,359.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty Live Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Liberty Live Group by 900.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. 60.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Live Group Company Profile

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Live Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Live Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.