Insider Selling: Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT) Director Sells $2,726,813.12 in Stock

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Free Report) Director Nicholas Reyland Liuzza, Jr. sold 328,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total transaction of $2,726,813.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 681,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,646,086.88. This represents a 32.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCAT opened at $10.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.48. Red Cat Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $12.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $811.25 million, a PE ratio of -23.37 and a beta of 1.33.

Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.27). Red Cat had a negative net margin of 162.50% and a negative return on equity of 66.19%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Red Cat Holdings, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Red Cat during the second quarter worth $267,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in Red Cat by 390.9% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 58,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 46,897 shares during the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Red Cat in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Red Cat during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. acquired a new stake in Red Cat during the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

Red Cat Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of various products, services, and solutions to the drone industry. The company operates through two segments: Enterprise and Consumer. It built infrastructure to manages drone fleets and fly, and provide services remotely, navigate confined industrial interior spaces and dangerous military environment.

