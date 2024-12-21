Insider Selling: Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM) CEO Sells 187,655 Shares of Stock

Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEMGet Free Report) CEO Eric P. Lefkofsky sold 187,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total value of $7,044,568.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,557,283 shares in the company, valued at $358,780,403.82. This represents a 1.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

TEM stock traded up $2.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,785,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,344. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.70. Tempus AI, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.89 and a fifty-two week high of $79.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Tempus AI in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Tempus AI from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Tempus AI from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tempus AI has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Tempus AI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tempus AI during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tempus AI during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Tempus AI in the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd purchased a new position in Tempus AI in the third quarter worth approximately $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

