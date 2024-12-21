Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$251.63 and traded as high as C$261.62. Intact Financial shares last traded at C$258.63, with a volume of 255,902 shares.

IFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Intact Financial from C$264.00 to C$290.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$294.00 to C$296.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$293.00 to C$300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$275.00 to C$290.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$264.00 to C$262.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$274.90.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.26, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of C$46.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$267.31 and its 200 day moving average price is C$251.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Intact Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.61%.

In other news, Senior Officer Marie-Lucie Paradis sold 565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$266.23, for a total transaction of C$150,419.95. Also, Senior Officer Charles Brindamour sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$268.50, for a total value of C$1,611,000.00. Insiders have sold 8,865 shares of company stock worth $2,385,573 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers insurance, such as personal auto which provides coverage from accidents, third party liability, and physical damage; personal property which provides protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damages, other damages, and personal liability; and commercial line and specialty line insurance which provides commercial auto, property, and liability coverages.

