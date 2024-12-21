Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Price Target Raised to $75.00

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Intapp from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Intapp in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Intapp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Intapp from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Intapp from $63.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.64.

Shares of NASDAQ INTA opened at $65.19 on Wednesday. Intapp has a 1-year low of $30.36 and a 1-year high of $71.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -224.79 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.30 and a 200-day moving average of $46.25.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $118.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.88 million. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. Intapp’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. Research analysts expect that Intapp will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intapp news, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 4,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.97, for a total value of $252,113.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,639,040.07. This trade represents a 13.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John T. Hall sold 70,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total transaction of $4,885,966.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,026,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,946,187.68. This trade represents a 1.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 441,194 shares of company stock worth $26,470,383 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of INTA. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Intapp in the 3rd quarter worth about $566,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Intapp by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,492,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,392,000 after buying an additional 343,275 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Intapp by 1,054.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Intapp during the 3rd quarter valued at $468,000. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new stake in Intapp during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,837,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

