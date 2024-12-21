Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY) Trading Down 13.6% – Time to Sell?

Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 13.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.54 and last traded at $2.54. 4,030 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 4,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.94.
Intrum AB (publ) Trading Down 13.6 %
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.65.
About Intrum AB (publ)
Intrum AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides credit management services in Europe and internationally. The company offers credit optimization services, including credit monitoring, credit decision, factoring, and credit information services; and debt collection comprising surveillance and purchase services.
