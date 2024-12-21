Invesco BulletShares 2032 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on December 27th

Invesco BulletShares 2032 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 21st,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.
Invesco BulletShares 2032 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Invesco BulletShares 2032 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $25.33 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2032 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $25.07 and a twelve month high of $26.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.53.
