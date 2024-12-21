Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 786,048 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the previous session’s volume of 896,747 shares.The stock last traded at $65.46 and had previously closed at $64.22.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.66 and a 200-day moving average of $59.83.

Get Invesco KBW Bank ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco KBW Bank ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KBWB. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $242,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,901,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $272,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 26,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco KBW Bank ETF

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.