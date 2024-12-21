Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) Plans $0.52 Annual Dividend

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Friday, January 5th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.
Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF stock opened at $55.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.83 and its 200-day moving average is $58.42. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 12 month low of $50.42 and a 12 month high of $61.55. The company has a market capitalization of $974.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 0.90.
About Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF
