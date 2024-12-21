IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stephens

Stephens started coverage on shares of IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $250.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $276.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $279.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on IQVIA from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on IQVIA from $265.00 to $261.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.82.

Shares of IQV opened at $197.27 on Friday. IQVIA has a fifty-two week low of $187.62 and a fifty-two week high of $261.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $208.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $35.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.49.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in IQVIA by 6.6% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,403,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $719,634,000 after acquiring an additional 211,653 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,923,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $618,046,000 after purchasing an additional 86,870 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in IQVIA by 38.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,887,342 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $684,213,000 after purchasing an additional 804,963 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in IQVIA by 9.7% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,793,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $423,885,000 after buying an additional 157,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,514,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $320,170,000 after buying an additional 11,715 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

