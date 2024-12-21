iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Truist Financial Analyst Says

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report) had its target price upped by Truist Financial from $85.00 to $111.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $100.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.27.

NASDAQ IRTC opened at $90.39 on Wednesday. iRhythm Technologies has a 52 week low of $55.92 and a 52 week high of $124.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.28. The company has a quick ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -18.60 and a beta of 1.26.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.71). iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 120.86% and a negative net margin of 26.90%. The firm had revenue of $147.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.89) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other iRhythm Technologies news, insider Patrick Michael Murphy sold 2,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total transaction of $214,037.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,034,236.03. This represents a 6.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar bought 6,664 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.16 per share, for a total transaction of $500,866.24. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,605.56. This represents a 54.28 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iRhythm Technologies by 79.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 6.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 22.3% during the third quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 27.3% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.

