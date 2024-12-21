iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 530,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $53,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 14,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 46,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,540,000 after acquiring an additional 9,087 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30,500.0% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 48.7% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 151,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,752,000 after purchasing an additional 49,761 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

AGG opened at $96.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.00. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $94.85 and a 1-year high of $102.04.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

