iShares Future Metaverse Tech and Communications ETF (NYSEARCA:IVRS) Trading Down 3.5% – Here’s Why

iShares Future Metaverse Tech and Communications ETF (NYSEARCA:IVRS – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $33.30 and last traded at $33.30. Approximately 156 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.49.
iShares Future Metaverse Tech and Communications ETF Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 million, a P/E ratio of 31.97 and a beta of 1.32.
About iShares Future Metaverse Tech and Communications ETF
The iShares Future Metaverse Tech and Communications ETF (IVRS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of equity securities from around the world that are expected to contribute to the metaverse. IVRS was launched on Feb 14, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.
